Microsoft Maps adds 11 new 3D cities

Microsoft recently added 11 new 3D cities to Maps. With 3D maps, instead of looking straight down from above, you can tilt it, tap it or spin it to immerse yourself and experience the location in new ways. To explore 3D cities from your desktop:

Open the Windows Map application

Click on the “3D cities” list found under the “…” menu in the upper right

You can also type any location name in the search dialog to find interesting places

Set the view to “Aerial”, zoom in and press the “tilt” icon to put the city at a 3D viewing angle

You can now explore 360-degree views of these new cities:

Australia

Adelaide

Austria

Graz

France

Chateau De Chambourd

Port Vendres

Germany

Bielefeld

Braunschweig

Italy

Cittadella

Paestum

New Zealand

Christchurch

Portugal

Cascais

Coimbra

Source: Microsoft