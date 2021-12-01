Microsoft Maps adds 11 new 3D cities

Microsoft Maps 3D cities

Microsoft recently added 11 new 3D cities to Maps. With 3D maps, instead of looking straight down from above, you can tilt it, tap it or spin it to immerse yourself and experience the location in new ways. To explore 3D cities from your desktop:

  • Open the Windows Map application
  • Click on the “3D cities” list found under the “…” menu in the upper right
  • You can also type any location name in the search dialog to find interesting places
  • Set the view to “Aerial”, zoom in and press the “tilt” icon to put the city at a 3D viewing angle

You can now explore 360-degree views of these new cities:

Australia

  • Adelaide

Austria

  • Graz

France

  • Chateau De Chambourd
  • Port Vendres

Germany

  • Bielefeld
  • Braunschweig

Italy

  • Cittadella
  • Paestum

New Zealand

  • Christchurch

Portugal

  • Cascais
  • Coimbra

Source: Microsoft

