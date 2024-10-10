Latest Windows 11 beta for Canary acknowledges issues with Detach VHD button

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Once again, it is that time. Microsoft has just launched Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27723 for the Canary channel—the second build after over a month of absence—and it finally acknowledges the issue with the Detach VHD button that some users experienced with the previous update.

Basically, as a Windows insider @phantomofearth on X points out, the option to “Detach VHD” in Settings was no longer visible by default after installing Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27718, which arrived on the Canary channel last month.

Microsoft now acknowledges the problem and seems to be working on a fix. The Redmond tech giant says in Build 27723’s changelog that the Detach virtual hard disk (VHD/VHDx) “has been temporarily disabled” starting with the previous build, and is “working to re-enable this change in a future flight soon.”

Speaking of the update though, it’s probably not the most jam-packed Canary channel build with features and fixes, and that’s okay. We’re still getting support for a new Chinese font that supports Biangbiang, the most complicated Chinese characters, the ability to share local files from the taskbar search results, and improvements to voice access.

Microsoft also says that the update may also bring this annoying issue to Copilot+ PCs, which has been present for quite some time now. Basically, if you join this hot-off-the-presses channel from other channels or the Stable, you may lose your Windows Hello pin and biometrics to sign into your PC.