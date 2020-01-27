Microsoft M12 invests in SuperAwesome, a leading kid-safe ad platform

SuperAwesome is a startup that is focused on making the internet safer for kids. Its technology is now used by hundreds of brands and content-owners to enable safe digital engagement with the global kids audience. SuperAwesome claims that it reaches almost half a billion kids across North America, Europe, LATAM and APAC. SuperAwesome today announced that Microsoft’s venture capital arm M12 has participated in its latest investment round. Even though SuperAwesome is growing fast and profitable, here’s why they accepted M12’s investment.
In our first meeting with M12, we instantly realised that they shared our perspective and values on both privacy and responsibility by design for children. As major technology companies begin to embrace kids and their privacy through kidtech, we’re proud to lead the way with Microsoft and M12.
What SuperAwesome offers:
- Kid-safe advertising & monetization: The industry’s leading kid-safe ad platform providing brand solutions for advertisers and content owners.
- Kid-safe social & community: Tools for kid-safe social engagement in fully moderated environments.
- Parental consent management: COPPA/GDPR-K compliant authentication, parent portals and consent management.
- Certifications: Certification programs to empower stakeholders to better understand the digital requirements of the under 13 market.
Source: Superawesome