Microsoft’s M12 invests in Artificial which develops software automation platform for biopharma labs

Microsoft’s M12 venture fund has participated in Artificial’s $21.5M Series A funding round. M12 will be represented by Kouki Harasaki and he will join Artificial’s Board of Directors. Artificial develops software automation platform for biopharma labs.

Artificial will use this investment to accelerate product development, expand its world-class team, and further its life science partnerships so that scientific breakthroughs can happen faster and more efficiently.

About Artificial:

Artificial aims to make automation accessible by all labs by providing a unifying software platform that orchestrates and captures everything in a lab including all the manual tasks. With aLab Suite, a single, easy-to-use platform, labs can modernize their previously inefficient and error-prone processes into seamless, reproducible, and scalable workflows. aLab Suite does the work so that labs can focus on their science.

Source: Artificial