Microsoft announces five new LTE capable Windows 10 devices starting at just $185

At BettFest 2021, Microsoft today announced five new LTE capable partner Windows 10 devices starting at $185. Microsoft highlighted that these are the most affordable LTE connected Windows devices in the portfolio yet. Find the new devices below.
- Acer TravelMate Spin B3, starting at $329
- AcerTravelMate B3, starting at $239
- Asus ExpertBook BR1100, starting at $279
- JP-IK Leap Connect T304, starting at $229
- JP-IK Leap T304, starting at $185
“One of the key lessons of the past year has been that learning can happen anywhere. Affordable, easy-to-use devices are critical to empowering all students on their learning journey,” wrote Barbara Holzapfel, VP, Education at Microsoft.
Source: Microsoft
