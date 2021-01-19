Microsoft announces five new LTE capable Windows 10 devices starting at just $185

At BettFest 2021, Microsoft today announced five new LTE capable partner Windows 10 devices starting at $185. Microsoft highlighted that these are the most affordable LTE connected Windows devices in the portfolio yet. Find the new devices below.

Acer TravelMate Spin B3 , starting at $329

, starting at $329 AcerTravelMate B3 , starting at $239

, starting at $239 Asus ExpertBook BR1100 , starting at $279

, starting at $279 JP-IK Leap Connect T304 , starting at $229

, starting at $229 JP-IK Leap T304, starting at $185

“One of the key lessons of the past year has been that learning can happen anywhere. Affordable, easy-to-use devices are critical to empowering all students on their learning journey,” wrote Barbara Holzapfel, VP, Education at Microsoft.

Source: Microsoft