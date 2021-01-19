Microsoft announces five new LTE capable Windows 10 devices starting at just $185

by Pradeep

 

At BettFest 2021, Microsoft today announced five new LTE capable partner Windows 10 devices starting at $185. Microsoft highlighted that these are the most affordable LTE connected Windows devices in the portfolio yet. Find the new devices below.

  • Acer TravelMate Spin B3, starting at $329
  • AcerTravelMate B3, starting at $239
  • Asus ExpertBook BR1100, starting at $279
  • JP-IK Leap Connect T304, starting at $229
  • JP-IK Leap T304, starting at $185

“One of the key lessons of the past year has been that learning can happen anywhere. Affordable, easy-to-use devices are critical to empowering all students on their learning journey,” wrote Barbara Holzapfel, VP, Education at Microsoft.

