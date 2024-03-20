Microsoft Lists now rolling out new experiences, soon lets you create, share forms via link

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A year later after its first addition to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap site, Microsoft Lists is finally launching an important update. The Redmond-based tech giant has just announced today that new experiences will roll out soon for Microsoft 365 work and school subscribers.

Forms can be quickly created and shared via a link, allowing recipients to fill out details without accessing the full list. Besides, designers can also customize forms with themes, logos, and user-friendly questions, while recipients can submit responses on desktop or mobile browsers without gaining additional permissions.

Microsoft Lists is a Microsoft 365 app that helps users track information and organize work. It allows teams to create, share, and manage lists for tasks, projects, or any other type of information they need to keep track of.

Lists can be customized with different views, columns, and formatting options to suit various needs, and after this update for certain subscribers, users are definitely expecting a much better experience.

There are also some other alternatives if you’re not a Microsoft user. ClickUp, Asana, and Google Tables are some of them, just to name a few.