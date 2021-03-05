Microsoft’s LinkedIn will stop the collection of IDFA data in iOS app

Microsoft LinkedIn today announced that its iOS app will stop collecting IDFA (Identifier for Advertising) data, which companies use for tracking and ad targeting. This change will affect the LinkedIn Audience Network (LAN), Conversion Tracking and Matched Audiences. LinkedIn expects limited impact to campaign performance due to this change.

While we will regularly reevaluate our collection of IDFA, we are committed to privacy-by-design principles that deliver value to our customers and provide a trusted experience for our members. Our plan is to leverage our first-party data to help marketers reach buyer groups, which are critical for success in B2B marketing, so they can achieve better value for their campaigns across all LinkedIn placements.

Source: LinkedIn