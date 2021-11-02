Microsoft announces a limited-time 15% discount on HoloLens 2

At Ignite 2021, Microsoft today announced a new promotional offer for HoloLens 2. As part of this limited-time promotion, HoloLens 2, HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition and HoloLens 2 Development Edition are available at a 15% discount. This offer is available exclusively through Microsoft Stores from now until November 15, 2021.

Mixed-reality tools are a way to transform a workforce into an agile, collaborative and precise organization. Microsoft HoloLens 2 is an enterprise-ready, mixed-reality solution that thousands of enterprises across varied industries have utilized to explore a new way of working.

