Microsoft launches Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro X in India

After some delay, Microsoft today launched the Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 in India. Customers in India can now order these devices via commercial authorised resellers, Microsoft’s retail and online partners including Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Amazon and Flipkart at a starting price of INR 98,999, INR 72,999, and INR 98,999 respectively.

“The ways in which we connect, work and learn are changing rapidly; and our devices are helping us stay connected and be productive as we work and learn remotely. The new Surface line-up is created for the modern worker. Each of the devices offers unparalleled versatility, greater performance and multi-tasking capabilities that empower you to work from anywhere, anytime,” said Rajiv Sodhi, COO, Microsoft India.

Unlike in the US, only limited models of these devices will be available for purchase. Find the details below.

Model MRP Surface Pro X (Available in Matte Black only)Surface Pro X 8/128GB LTE 98,999/- Surface Pro 7 (Available in Platinum and Matte Black only)Surface Pro i3/4/128 Surface Pro i5/8/128 Surface Pro i5/8/256 Surface Pro i7/16/256 72,999/- 88,999/- 116,999/- 141,999/- Surface Laptop 313.5-inch (Available in Platinum and Matte Black (metal version only)) Surface Laptop 3 i5/8/128GB 13.5in 15-inch (Available in Matte Black) Surface Laptop 3 A9/8/128GB 15in 98,999/- 116,999/-

Source: Microsoft