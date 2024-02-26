Microsoft launches Copilot GPTs to help you cook, plan vacations, train for fitness

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has today launched a few Copilot GPTs in Microsoft Copilot, its hotly-wanted AI assistant tool. These Copilot GPTs can be seen when you open the Copilot chatbot side panel, whether it’s through the browser, web app, or your desktop.

You get a few options for now, besides what’s already available from Copilot and Designer: vacation planner, cooking assistant, and fitness trainer.

Each GPT has its own unique prompt inspiration, for example, for the fitness tracker, you can click the prompt to help you understand more about “importance of stretching before workouts,” for example.

But how good are they for now? While they do look like nice one-stop solutions, they don’t seem to properly work for now. Or, at least in our testing on both the browser and web app versions, these GPTs either come back with a captcha verification prompt, an error, or they just won’t load an answer.

Jordi Ribas, the lead engineer and product manager at Microsoft for Copilot and Bing, mentioned on X (previously known as Twitter) that models such as GPT incorporate contextual cues from prompts and domain-specific information. They are referred to as RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) in their foundational data.