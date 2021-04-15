Microsoft today launched Edge Kids Mode, designed to help parents keep their children 12 and under safer on the internet.

“For U.S. parents with children aged 12 and younger, 58% are concerned with the issues their children face when using digital products and services, and while the majority are aware of parental control solutions, only about half are actually using one today,” Microsoft corporate vice president Liat Ben-Zur said in a statement, citing internal research.

The feature is activated via the profile switcher in Edge.

Once the Kids Mode profile is active, password is required to switch to a regular profile. In Kids Mode profile, you will have features like custom browser themes, kid-friendly content, browsing based on an allow list, and Bing SafeSearch set to strict.

Parents can choose two modes – 5 to 8 years old and 9 to 12 years old. The 5-8 year version has a unique child-friendly design while the 9-12 year version brings a news feed with kid-appropriate sources such as Animal Planet and Time for Kids.

The feature is available starting today in the USA for Mac and PC.

