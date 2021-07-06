Microsoft discontinues SQL Server on Windows Containers

Microsoft yesterday announced that it will discontinue SQL Server on Windows Containers. This was expected because SQL Server on Windows Containers was only available in beta form since its launch in 2017. The beta version was meant for only test and development environment. Microsoft is killing this product because of ecosystem challenges and usage patterns.

Due to the existing ecosystem challenges and usage patterns we have decided to suspend the SQL Server on Windows Containers beta program for foreseeable future. Should the circumstances change, we will revisit the decision at appropriate time and make relevant announcement.

As expected, SQL Server on Linux containers will continue to be supported for production environment.

Source: Microsoft