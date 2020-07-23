Microsoft announces new keyboard shortcuts in Excel for iPad

Microsoft Excel

Thanks to native keyboard support, more people are now using Apple iPad as their go-to computing device. In order to deliver a great experience for these users, Microsoft yesterday announced new keyboard shortcuts on the Excel iPad app. These new keyboard shortcuts will bring the Excel authoring experience on iPad closer to macOS. Keyboard shortcuts are now available for navigation, editing formulas, and format and edit data.

Microsoft is introducing these 13 new shortcuts in the July release.

ActionShortcut
Move to the next sheet in the workbookOption + Right Arrow
Move to the previous sheet in the workbookOption + Left Arrow
Apply outline borderAtri_Roy_0-1594928287417.png + Option + 0
Remove outline bordersAtri_Roy_1-1594928287423.png + Option + Hyphen
Hide Column(s)Atri_Roy_2-1594928287425.png + 0
Unhide Column(s)Shift + Control+ Left parenthesis ())

Or

Shift + Atri_Roy_3-1594928287426.png + Left parenthesis ())

Hide Row(s)Control + 9
Unhide Row(s)Shift + Control+ Right parenthesis ())
Toggle the formula reference style between absolute, relative, and mixedAtri_Roy_4-1594928287429.png + TOr

Atri_Roy_5-1594928287430.png + 4

Insert the AutoSum formulaShift +Atri_Roy_6-1594928287431.png + T
Calculate open workbookAtri_Roy_7-1594928287434.png + =

Microsoft will add more shortcuts in the coming months. You can download the latest Excel app from App Store.

