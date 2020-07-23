Microsoft announces new keyboard shortcuts in Excel for iPad

Thanks to native keyboard support, more people are now using Apple iPad as their go-to computing device. In order to deliver a great experience for these users, Microsoft yesterday announced new keyboard shortcuts on the Excel iPad app. These new keyboard shortcuts will bring the Excel authoring experience on iPad closer to macOS. Keyboard shortcuts are now available for navigation, editing formulas, and format and edit data.

Microsoft is introducing these 13 new shortcuts in the July release.

Action Shortcut Move to the next sheet in the workbook Option + Right Arrow Move to the previous sheet in the workbook Option + Left Arrow Apply outline border Remove outline borders Hide Column(s) Unhide Column(s) Shift + Control+ Left parenthesis ()) Or Shift + + Left parenthesis ()) Hide Row(s) Control + 9 Unhide Row(s) Shift + Control+ Right parenthesis ()) Toggle the formula reference style between absolute, relative, and mixed + 4 Insert the AutoSum formula Shift + Calculate open workbook

Microsoft will add more shortcuts in the coming months. You can download the latest Excel app from App Store.