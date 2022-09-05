Microsoft joins US’s Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador initiative to improve the country’s readiness for climate events

Microsoft has joined National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador (WRA) initiative to improve United States’ readiness, responsiveness and resilience against extreme weather, water and climate events. As a WRA ambassador, the software giant has now committed to working with NOAA to provide weather, water and climate data, forecasts, warnings, and impact-based decision support services.

NOAA is an American scientific and regulatory agency, and its job is to forecast weather, monitor oceanic and atmospheric conditions, conduct deep sea exploration, and manage fishing and protection of marine mammals and endangered species in the United States.

In its official blog post, Microsoft says that its industry-leading AI and machine learning generate highly accurate forecasts, helping people make knowledgeable decisions. Using these cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies, the company shows weather forecasts on Weather by Microsoft Start, available on over 1.4 billion Windows devices and other Microsoft services, including Edge browser and Microsoft 365.

In the post, Microsoft also outlines how its mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more aligns with NOAA’s mission to safeguard life and property. It also reminds us that Weather by Microsoft Start delivers up-to-the-minute weather information at users’ fingertips at no cost.

“Microsoft performs a critical role in making sure the public receives National Weather Service weather warnings,” said Ken Graham, director of NOAA’s National Weather Service. “Working together with our Weather-Ready Nation Ambassadors, we provide useful and relevant information to communities, businesses and individuals to help them become ready, responsive and resilient to extreme weather and water events.”

The post also stated that additional efforts would be made to build a Weather-Ready Nation to help both NOAA and Microsoft reach common goals of empowering and protecting everyone.