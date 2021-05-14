In an interview with Bloomberg Microsoft’s head of Mixed Reality, Alex Kipman, answered some questions about the present and future of the Microsoft HoloLens, releasing some crumbs about the next version of the device.

He said HoloLens is currently targeting first-line workers, who need their hands free, and that 60% of Fortune 500 companies are trialling or using Mixed reality, while 90% of Fortune 500 companies with more than 500 people have adopted it. Microsoft saw particular success in the healthcare, manufacturing, retail and architecture sector, while some other industries saw reduced adoption. Overall he was somewhat cagey about sales but did say sales had accelerated over the last 18 months.

When asked about the next version of the Microsoft HoloLens, the HoloLens 3, he said the device needed to show improvements in 3 areas:

improve immersion

improve comfort and social acceptability (e.g. glasses versus goggles)

increase value of what you can accomplish

He said Microsoft wanted the device to not just be an incremental improvement, but a transformative leap forward. Of course, long time readers will remember a similar hype about the HoloLens 2.

Either way, he confirmed that Microsoft was currently in the design stage of the device, but that there was no rush to see the device launched this year, and otherwise did not confirm any targetted release date.

Kipman did also confirm that besides targeting industry, Microsoft also felt a consumer device was important to make Mixed Reality a success overall, but that this device needed to show a massive improvement over the current HoloLens.

In particular, it needed to show some improvement in immersion, but more importantly, it needed to weigh less than 90g (vs 500g for the HoloLens 2) and use only 2W of power (vs 8w for the HoloLens 2). Given the magnitude of the needed improvements, it appears we may be waiting quite some time for a consumer version to arrive.

Importantly Kipman confirmed that Microsoft is working with competitors in the space such as Niantic and Epic to keep Mixed reality an open platform with free interoperability, multiple hardware sources and no app store lock-in to tax.

See the full 30 min interview below: