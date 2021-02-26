Microsoft appears to be working on a new Microsoft Teams desktop app, as discovered by reliable leaker Walking Cat.

Teams Alpha (you'll need proper account to use though, good luck) https://t.co/eVfEfFKKB0 — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) February 26, 2021

The app is not available for testing yet, but appears to be built on web technologies, much like the new rumoured desktop Outlook app.

interestingly, this version of Teams app is simply a wrapper of Web app, much like the New Outlook app, is this what the future of Microsoft apps holds?? https://t.co/m3p6Qi0qnT — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) February 26, 2021

The app has the code name Maglev and, as the screenshot shows, is currently disabled.

Microsoft appears to be switching away from Electron but continues to concentrate on portable applications which can run as easily on Windows as the Web or the Mac.

Hopefully, the move to a more agile platform will also allow the company to iterate faster on ease of use, Team’s biggest issue at present.