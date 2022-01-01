A new Windows 11 SDK for build 22523 has revealed that Microsoft is working on a new blur effect for Windows 11.

Spotted by StartisBack on Twitter, the effect is called Tabbed, and is in addition to Acrylic and Mica.

New DWMWA_SYSTEMBACKDROP_TYPE in 22523 SDK, public Win32 API for Mica, Acrylic and their strange new 'tabbed' blend: pic.twitter.com/dbsu7ZFiIi — Start Is All Back (@StartIsBack) December 15, 2021

The effect can be seen demonstrated in a sample app from the SDK below:

Gallery

The effect appears to be a heavily blurred version of your wallpaper without the tint.

Microsoft appears to be working to bring Mica to more legacy apps, with the latest Insider builds also supporting “MicaBackdropInApplicationFrameHostTitlebar”.

Microsoft will reportedly bring the next big update to Windows 11 over Summer 2022, so it should not be long before we see these changes roll out to regular users.

via onMSFT, WindowsLatest