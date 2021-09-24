Microsoft has teased a new design for the Your Phone app for Windows 11.

Did you spot ?our new @MSYourPhone app UX in the #SurfaceDuo2 #MicrosoftEvent today? We can't wait to get this out to you soon so you can try the BEST cross device experience between #Android and #Windows11 https://t.co/95HhhZDnTD — Vishnu Nath ??????? (@VishnuNath) September 22, 2021

Spotted by WindowsLatest, the design moved the notifications from its own page into the left sidebar of the app, and the list of pages (messages, photos, apps) to the top.

Users will be able to monitor their notifications more easily, mute some and pin others.

Microsoft will likely roll out the new design to Windows 11 Insiders in the near future.