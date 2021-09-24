Microsoft has teased a new design for the Your Phone app for Windows 11.

Spotted by WindowsLatest, the design moved the notifications from its own page into the left sidebar of the app, and the list of pages (messages, photos, apps) to the top.

Users will be able to monitor their notifications more easily, mute some and pin others.

Microsoft will likely roll out the new design to Windows 11 Insiders in the near future.

