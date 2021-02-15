Microsoft is testing new desktop widgets powered by the Edge browser.

Some Edge users currently have access to a news and weather widget, which, much like the new taskbar news feed, delivers weather and news via Microsoft’s Bing service.

The feature is activated by clicking on an always-on-top floating icon and is available even when Edge is closed.

The feature is currently only available to some Edge users via a controlled feature roll-out. It is not known when it will roll-out more widely.

Via WindowsLatest