The auto-completion of passwords and payment details has to a large degree enabled the e-commerce revolution, and today we can report that Microsoft is looking to expand that capability to more areas.

In the latest Edge Canary builds, Microsoft is offering users to save and edit details for custom fields such as passport or account numbers, so you would only ever have to enter them once.

Users would be able to specify if the number is sensitive (e.g. payment details) in which case Edge would as you to authenticate first before filling in the details.

The feature is currently being tested in insider versions via a controlled roll-out.

via Leo Varela