Microsoft is testing a new option in the image search option in the Dev version of the Edge browser.

Some users now have the option to “Search Bing in sidebar for image” when they right-click on an image. This means they can search Bing for an image without leaving the current page, unlike the usual “Search web for image” which opens up in a new tab.

I have found Bing Image Search particularly useful for extracting text from an image, a feature that is also available in the sidebar.

The feature currently appears to be only available in the Dev version of the Edge browser, and unfortunately not to everyone.

via Leo Varela