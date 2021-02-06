Microsoft is testing out a new weather experience in the Windows Search which features a much larger weather tile than before.

The search module also now features a news feed similar to taskbar News and Interests module.

When you click on the See full Forecast button the link either opens the Windows Weather app or if this is not installed the Weather forecast in Bing Search.

Microsoft is A/B testing the new experience with Windows 10 users with all versions of Windows 10, via a server-side switch, so the new experience may pop up on your PC whether you are an Insider or not.

What do our readers think of the new look? Let us know below.

via WindowsLatest