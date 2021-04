Microsoft is trying to declutter the Edge browser’s toolbar by combining functions into a single mini-menu.

The new button is called the Tab Actions Menu.

The menu consolidates 3 functions – turning on vertical tabs, re-opening recently closed tabs and adding all tabs to a new collection.

The feature is in the latest Edge Canary, but appears to be part of a controlled roll-out, with not everyone having access to the new feature.

Source: Leo Varela.