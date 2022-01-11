When we heard in 2019 that Microsoft was releasing a simplified version of Forza for non-gamers we were pretty excited, but it turned out that the resulting game was an embarrassment for both Microsoft and those who played it.

Players essentially only had one button to control their car’s speed, with most of the gameplay dedicated to microtransactions.

When we reviewed the game we wrote:

“Forza Street is a poor showing for racing games, even for mobile racing games, which Forza Street is aimed at being. Whilst the models and level design are a well-made high point, they are the only such high point within the game as the rest is a sea of microtransactions, simplistic quick time event gameplay and shoddy camera work which ruins the entire experience. Forza Street is best avoided unless you’re really craving some late night braking and accelerating around three corners.”

Thankfully Microsoft is set to soon memory hole the stain on the legendary Forza reputation.

Microsoft has released an update for the iOS and Android versions of the app, announcing that its servers will soon shut down.

The game will stop working sometime in Spring 2022, but in the meantime Microsoft made some useful improvements. The company has de-activated all microtransactions, and has discounted significantly the in-game currency, and upped the speed of charging and energy storage, while the waiting time for car shows has been shortened, and a new vehicle has been added.

It is not known exactly when the game will shut down, but given that you must be pretty masochistic to play it, I am sure its remaining players will sorely miss it.

via SparkChronicles