Earlier this month, we reported that Microsoft is working on a new search experience for Chromium-based Edge. The new feature would allow users to access Bing directly from the InPrivate NTP. Back then the feature was available to the selected users via Controlled Feature Roll-outs but is now rolling out to everyone.

The new feature is currently available for Canary and Dev users. It will allow users to directly input text into Bing rather than navigating to bing.com and then using the search engine. Unlike the search engine implementation on Chrome or Firefox, the Bing search engine does allow input and it’s not just a placeholder.

Apart from that, the InPrivate NTP also confirms that Edge will remove any PII (Personally Identifiable Information) before the data is sent to the servers so the identity of the user is not revealed. Microsoft also gives a link to the privacy settings which were introduced back at Build 2019. These settings allow users to take control of what data gets transmitted to the servers and even allows users to block ads and trackers.

The current Canary build version is 81.0.370.0 and the version number for Dev is 80.0.361.9. Microsoft hasn’t shared any information when it will make it to Edge Beta but we expect it to be added soon.

Via Techdows