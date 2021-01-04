After many months of waiting, Microsoft has finally started rolling out tab and history sync to regular Edge users of the stable build.

The change is coming via a server-side update, so users do not need to do anything to make it available.

To use the feature tab and history sync does however need to be available on all browsers (which may be a problem due to the staggered roll-out), and users, of course, need to be signed in. The feature also works across mobile devices.

via WindowsLatest