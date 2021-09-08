Microsoft Forms is Microsoft’s online survey creator and part of Office 365. Forms allow users to create surveys and quizzes with automatic marking. The data can be exported to Microsoft Excel for further analysis.

Until now the creation and analysis of Forms were best done on the desktop, but Microsoft has announced upcoming changes that would allow Forms to be authored better on mobile, making it more user friendly, intuitive and efficient to use.

Form designers who create forms and analyze results from Mobile will now have a much more mobile-friendly experience that is optimized for their device, making Forms even easier to use.

The new experience will be available to New forms and Existing forms in the browser first and then a few weeks later in the Office Mobile app.

Microsoft expects to begin this rollout in early October and expect the rollout to be completed by late October.

For Forms in the Office365 Android and IOS app, they expect this rollout to begin in mid-November and expect the rollout to be completed by late November.