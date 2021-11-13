Microsoft has announced that they will soon be rolling out a newly redesigned Microsoft Teams Store.

With the redesigned Teams Store, users will find a landing page optimized for ease of discoverability with rotating banners at the top that spotlights interesting apps and scenarios. They will also see intelligent recommendations for apps that are popular amongst their colleagues and across all users on Teams.

Microsoft also added new curated surfaces that showcase collections of apps that address common from apps to get you started in Teams. Microsoft has also updated app categories to make it easier to find the apps you’re searching for – from those built by your org and colleagues to those built for certain functions and industries.

Microsoft expects the rollout to begin in late November and expect the rollout to be completed in all environments by mid-December.