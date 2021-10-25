Microsoft is pushing out the new PC Health Check app out to Windows 10 users as part of KB5005463.

The somewhat controversial app is taking on an additional role beyond just checking the readiness of your PC for Windows 11.

Microsoft says the PC Health Check now also includes diagnostics to monitor device health and troubleshooting to improve performance, all from the convenience of a single dashboard.

Key features include:

Windows 11 eligibility: Provides a comprehensive eligibility check based on the minimum system requirements for Windows 11.

Backup and sync: Sign in or create a Microsoft account to sync device preferences across devices and set up Microsoft OneDrive to protect your files.

Windows Update: Keep your device secure by always running the latest version of Windows 10.

Battery capacity: View the battery capacity relative to the original for devices that use a single or multiple batteries.

Storage capacity: View the storage usage for the main drive that contains files, apps, and Windows.

Startup time: Manage startup programs to improve startup time.

Tips on PC health: Provides additional tips to improve overall PC health and performance.

Notable the app will automatically install updates when you open it, usually followed by a prompt to restart your PC, which may be an annoyance for some users.

You can, fortunately, uninstall it by going to Apps > Apps & Features > App list (Windows PC Health Check) > Uninstall.

Microsoft is pushing the app out automatically to Windows 10 but not 11 users. If you want it now you can download KB5005463 from the update catalogue here.

via onMSFT