Microsoft has announced that they will be releasing a new version of the Org Explorer for Outlook Desktop.

The tool lets employees visualize and explore your company’s internal structure, work teams, and individual roles. They can also use the search function to find people and learn more about them.

The information you can see about a person includes:

Online status

Location

Contact information

Skills/Ask me about

Manager

Peers

Total reports: The number of people that are in the person’s own managerial chart

Direct reports: The number of people that report directly to the person in focus

People they collaborate with

Microsoft will be rolling out the tool to those in the Current Channel (Preview) in early February and expects to complete the rollout in late April.

Users with the Coming Soon toggle on will be able to access Org Explorer on the left side of the folder pane in Outlook for Windows.