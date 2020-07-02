Microsoft will not be releasing any Edge Dev, Beta, or Stable builds for the next few weeks.

The move is in line with Chromium Project’s release schedule, which is similarly paused.

The last Edge Dev release was on the 24th June and was build v85.0.552.1. That new Edge Dev channel build brought support for new management policies, several bug fixes and small improvements.

Added features included:

Added a New Tab Page Search Box management policy. Administrative Template updates to come later.

Added support for the Auto Open Allowed For URLs management policy from upstream Chromium.

Added support for the Auto Open File Types management policy from upstream Chromium.

Edge Canary releases will continue to be released, and the normal schedule will resume on the week of the 13th July, with a weekly Dev release and 6 weekly Beta release.

via The Edge blog