Microsoft is holding a Dual Screen developer event today and one of the announcements has leaked early.

Microsoft is partnering with PicsArt to customise their app for the Surface Neo, Microsoft’s Windows 10X powered dual-screen device, as revealed by a video posted by WalkingCat, which can be seen below.

PicsArt is an image editing, collage and drawing application and a social network. PicsArt enables users to take and edit pictures, draw with layers, and share their images with the PicsArt community and on other networks like Facebook and Instagram. The app is available on iOS, Android, and Windows mobile devices

The video notes that PicsArt found it easy to customise their Windows software to work well with the Surface Neo.

Developers who want to find out how they can do the same should watch Microsoft's developer event, which is starting in around 2 hours.