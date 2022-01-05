A month ago Microsoft announced their redesigned Notepad for Windows 11 Insiders which includes a bunch of new features and a new design.

Then Microsoft rolled it out to the Dev channel, but today the company announced that they are now ready to send the updated app to the Beta channel also.

Heads up: We have begun rolling out the redesigned Notepad for Windows 11 to all #WindowsInsiders in the Beta Channel. https://t.co/mjUZ8Jp9BL ^BLB — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) January 5, 2022

Microsoft has listened to what users have been asking for years. The new Notepad can now adapt to your system theme preferences. In other words, it now supports dark mode as well as light mode. By default, it’ll respect your system theme preference. The new Notepad also features a new Settings page where you get the options to change the theme and font styles.

You’ll also notice that the new Notepad is also updated with the new visual design of Windows 11, including rounded corners, Mica, and more. The redesigned find and replace experience and support for multi-level undo will also be useful.