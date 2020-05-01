Microsoft is already offering Microsoft Teams for free to educational institutions (as part of the free Microsoft Office 365 A1 tier for schools and colleges) and now Microsoft is offering an amazing new feature – the ability to broadcast an event to a very wide audience using Microsoft Teams.

Teams Live Event is an extension of Teams meetings that enable you to schedule and produce events that stream to large online audiences. Microsoft proposes schools use the feature for virtual graduations ceremonies to mark the completion of the academic year.

For a limited time, schools will be able to broadcast to an audience of up to 20,000 people for up to 16 hours at no extra cost.

The feature will be enabled in early May and be available till the 1st July 2020.

See a video tutorial on how to do a virtual graduation in Microsoft Teams below.

Read all about how Teams Live Events Virtual Graduation work here and read more about what Microsoft is offering students here.

via the WC