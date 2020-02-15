Last year Microsoft partnered with Samsung for an improved version of the Your Phone app which was not dependent on Bluetooth LE in your PC and which supported screen sharing with many fewer hassles. In return, the Link to Windows shortcut was featured prominently in the notification shade.

Now it appears the cosy relationship is continuing with Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones, with Microsoft saving exclusive features for those devices.

According to support documentation (found by WindowsLatest) on Microsoft’s site, cross-device Copy and Paste will be reserved for Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip devices only.

The site notes:

Which devices support cross-device copy and paste? Cross-device copy and paste is supported on Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip devices only.

The feature will allow the copy and paste of text (with formating if supported) and images (less than 1 MB, else they will be resized) to and from your Windows and Android device, using the same shortcuts and tools currently supported on both devices.

To enable it users merely need to go to Settings > Cross-device copy and paste and enable “Allow this app to access and transfer content I copy and paste between my phone and PC.”

Of course, ultimately Microsoft made the features exclusive to Samsung last year available to all after a few months, so I think the exclusivity is not a particularly big deal, and will help Microsoft recruit Samsung’s help to strengthen the cross-device PC and smartphone ecosystem significantly, which is much more important than delivering this new feature to everyone at once.

