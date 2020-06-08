Microsoft is trying to make Teams users more productive and less distracted by reducing the number of irrelevant Channel System Messages they see every day.

These include messages such as “user was added to the Team” “user was removed from the Team.”

Microsoft is now moving to cut down and remove these messages, as announced on their support site.

The change will be rolling out to regular users in Mid-June and Government users in Mid-August.

Teams have seen massive growth in recent months, and currently has more than 75 million daily active users. Microsoft very actively developing the app, including recently adding a “multi-window experience” which allows calls and meetings to be popped out, and is competing against new favourites Zoom , who claims 300 million daily meeting participants at their peak in April.