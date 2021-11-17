Microsoft is leaving Internet Association

Internet Association is a trade association that represents leading global internet companies on matters of public policy. The members of Internet Association include Google, Amazon, Facebook and others. Last night, Axios reported that Microsoft is leaving the Internet Association. Microsoft spokesperson gave the following statement to Axios regarding this matter:

We advocate for public policies that support our business goals. As our business needs evolve, we periodically review trade association memberships to ensure alignment with our policy agenda.

“It is always unfortunate to lose a member, but business decisions related to time and resources are to be respected,” said Christina Martin, senior vice president of global communications and public affairs at The Internet Association. In addition to Microsoft, Uber is also leaving the association.

via: Axios