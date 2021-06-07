Many Windows 10 fans have said they were unable to see the reason for the excitement around Windows 11, with the expectation that it will simply be another build of Windows 10 21H2.

Microsoft may however have a few surprises up their sleeve, with the company pausing their release schedule of Windows 10 21H2 Dev builds for a number of weeks, presumably till after they reveal what will become Windows 11 on the 24th June 2021.

Microsoft writes:

Over the next several weeks, we will be focused on releasing several cumulative updates on Build 21390. Having Insiders on the Dev Channel testing this will be of great help to us and we will be releasing updates as before very soon!

It is unlikely Microsoft is hiding any major technologies, but Microsoft is likely working to finalize the UI improvements which are expected to come with Windows 11.

Microsoft is hyping up Windows 11 as the “most significant updates to Windows of the past decade”, so we are not surprised the company does not want to develop it completely in the open. Either way, we should know soon enough if it can measure up to the hype.

via XDA-Dev