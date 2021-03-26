At present, there is no official xCloud streaming app for Windows 10, with Microsoft currently testing the feature in a test app.

ALumia has however discovered that Microsoft appears to have integrated the resources for the app in the official Xbox app for Windows 10.

Gallery

As can be seen from the screenshots above, Microsoft has added the resources, including code and graphics, from the xCloud test app into the Xbox app currently available for Windows 10 Insiders.

The feature has not been abled yet, but we can assume it will not be long before the service will become available and promoted as part of the Xbox experience on Windows 10.