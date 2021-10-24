In February this year, Microsoft introduced their new SharePoint app bar. The app bar appears on the left-hand side anywhere in modern sites and is designed to make important content and resources more accessible no matter where you are on your SharePoint site.

Microsoft however notes that not everyone loved the new navigation feature, and when Microsoft introduced it they also allowed admins to temporarily disable it until October 31st, 2021.

While the app bar plays an integral role in the overall modern SharePoint experience, Microsoft says they now acknowledge that for some customers there is a continued desire to disable the app bar.

Microsoft has therefore announced that they are extending the window for the app bar to be temporarily disabled until March 31, 2022.

The app bar is however inevitable. Read all about its implementation at Microsoft here.