Microsoft is finally updating several decades-old icons in Windows 10

by Pradeep

 

Last year, Microsoft started updating the icons in Windows 10 with the built-in apps. Since then, Microsoft continued updating icons throughout Windows 10 including the icon for Windows Security, the Narrator icon, and most recently the icon for Notepad. Recently, Microsoft released new Fluent icons for folders such as Desktop, Documents, Downloads, and Pictures.

In the upcoming Windows 10 Sun Valley Update (21H2), Microsoft will be updating several decades-old icons. As you can see from the screenshot above, several old icons are getting a facelift.

Before and after of hard drive and Recycle Bin icons.

What do you think of these icons? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Source: Reddit

