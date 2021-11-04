Microsoft has announced that it is increasing the number of emojis available to use as Reactions in Microsoft Teams.

The update will expand available reactions by allowing users to pick from >800 Teams emojis to express themselves the way they want when applying reaction to chat messages.

Use the search box to find/filter emojis.



Easy emoji selection.



Received emojis.

The update will begin rolling out in mid-January and Microsoft expects to complete the rollout by late January for Standard users and reach DOD users by March 2022.

The update will be available for Teams desktop apps (Windows and Mac), Teams mobile (Android and iOS), and Teams on the web.