Microsoft has confirmed that they will no longer be supporting the use of Android Office apps on Chrome OS.

Instead, they want users to use the web apps at Office.com and are presenting users with the following prompt.

Microsoft told Aboutchromebooks that the deadline is the 18th September 2021, but Microsoft did not clarify if the Android apps will stop working or not, though it seems likely.

While the Office PWAs are pretty good, they do not work offline, unlike the Android apps, and it remains to be seen if Microsoft will close this gap.

Are any of our readers affected? Let us know below.

via DrWindows