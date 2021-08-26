Developers are working to bring the Windows 11 design language to Microsoft’s Open Source PowerToys utility collection.

One of those driving the update is designer and Microsoft MVP Niels Laute who posted a preview of the new look in the Settings app of the collection.

The update brings new modern icons, new Windows UI controls and also accessibility improvements. Further improvements are expected when the team moves to WinUI 3, such as support for Mica transparency effects.

The visual improvements are expected to be included in the next public release of the tool.

Developers can contribute to the project at Github here.

via onMSFT