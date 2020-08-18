Encrypted DNS is a controversial technology which would allow internet users much greater privacy, as it would allow users to not only keep the content of their web traffic private, but also the destination.

The technology would hide DNS address look ups in normal https traffic. Prior to this DNS address lookups were in plaintext, meaning your ISP could easily build up a profile of hat web pages you visit. Critics have expressed concern that this would prevent ISPs from blocking websites and keep vulnerable people safe.

Now it appears Microsoft is about to bring the technology of Edge Canary.

Build 86.0.612.0 of Edge Canary now offers a new feature – Secure DNS and offers a number of alternate encrypted DNS providers.

The feature appears to be quite well implemented, and will hopefully lead to a rapid adoption of this important technology.

Via Leo