Microsoft is bringing gaming to Xbo... LinkedIn

LinkedIn is reportedly developing puzzle-based games in an effort to increase user engagement. The company confirmed this initiative but did not disclose a specific launch date. Details on the games remain limited, but code discovered by app researchers suggests titles like “Queens,” “Inference,” and “Crossclimb.”

A LinkedIn spokesperson acknowledged the company’s experimentation with gaming features. Their primary objectives could be fostering a more enjoyable user experience, strengthening professional connections, and potentially sparking conversations on the platform.

BREAKING: #LinkedIn is working on IN-APP GAMES!



There are going to be a few different games and companies will be ranked in the games based on the scores of their employees!



Pretty cool and fun, in my opinion! pic.twitter.com/hLITqc8aqw — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) March 16, 2024

This move aligns with a broader trend of non-gaming platforms, such as The New York Times, which acquired Wordle and incorporated games to boost user engagement.

Microsoft, LinkedIn’s parent company, holds a significant position in the gaming industry through Xbox and Activision Blizzard. While the extent of their involvement in this project remains unclear, it adds context to LinkedIn’s exploration of gaming features. But I am sure that games won’t be any similar.

Whether LinkedIn can effectively integrate casual gaming elements within its professional networking environment is yet to be seen. But in a world where hiring is mostly about resumes and CVs, I hope this brings something new to the hiring process; perhaps it’ll be more fun and less nerve-wracking than it has been lately.