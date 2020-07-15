Google has been working for some time to remove elements from the address bar in Google Chrome, with the belief that this improves security by making it harder to trick users with specially crafted URLs.

Experienced web users, however, have expressed a preference for having the full URL always presented, but this opposition has not had much impact, and now the change in Chrome has also trickled over into Edge.

Unlike Google, however, Microsoft is taking some feedback from power users before rolling out the change to general users.

Posting on Reddit, Microsoft’s official Edge account asks:

If you have strong views either way Microsoft suggests sending feedback via the browser to the engineering team.

via Techdows