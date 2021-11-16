If you have been complaining about the Windows 11 taskbar and right-click menus it seems you are in the minority, as Microsoft reports that users so far have been pretty enthusiastic.

In a blog post about Windows 10 21H2, the company said it would be accelerating the roll-out of Windows 11 due to the “positive rollout update experience and user feedback”, saying:

Today, based on the positive rollout update experience and user feedback we have seen to date, we are advancing the pace of the rollout faster than we previously anticipated, and are now making the Windows 11 upgrade more broadly available to eligible Windows 10 devices.

Microsoft will be targeting devices Windows 10 running version 2004 or later, which have the Sept. 14, 2021 security update or later installed, which should be more or less every home Windows 10 user.

If that means you, expect to soon see an Update Available icon show up in your taskbar, tempting you to upgrade to Microsoft’s latest greatest.

via Neowin.