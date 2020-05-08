Microsoft to invest $1.5 billion in Italy, new datacenter region coming in Milan

Microsoft today announced a $1.5 billion 5-year investment plan in Italy. Microsoft also announced the first data center region coming to the country in Milan. Microsoft will also expand its partnership with Poste Italiane, launch digital skilling programs, provide access to AI Hubs and programs for SMBs, and also launch Sustainability Alliance in the country.

Microsoft and Poste Italiane, the largest service distribution network in Italy, are extending their partnership to foster innovation among developers, startups, enterprises and public administration.

The new datacenter region in Milan will provide companies with access to Microsoft’s enterprise-grade cloud services.

“Ambizione Italia #DigitalRestart” also includes an important focus on skilling an estimated 1.5 million students, professionals and unemployed citizens over the next three years with our partner Fondazione Mondo Digitale and the Partner Academy Program.

Microsoft and local stakeholders will launch a Sustainability Alliance committed to delivering technology solutions that help public and private sectors create solutions to improve sustainability in Italy.

“I am proud to announce our $1.5 billion investment plan for Italy. This plan will support those working across the country to sustain and rebuild businesses, to explore new entrepreneurial opportunities and help solve some of the country’s most difficult challenges, all while meeting critical security and compliance needs. We see enormous potential to accelerate innovation within the national ecosystem through cloud services, AI and digital skilling. Our mission is to empower the people and organizations of Italy to achieve more,” said Jean-Philippe Courtois, executive vice president and president, Microsoft Global Sales, Marketing and Operations.

Source: Microsoft