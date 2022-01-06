Microsoft releases IndexNow plugin for WordPress websites

Last year, Microsoft Bing and Yandex (the most popular search engine in Russia) announced IndexNow, a new way for websites owners to inform search engines about latest content changes on their website. Instead of waiting for search engines to discover the content changes, website owners can now do a simple ping so that search engines know that a URL and its content has been added, updated, or deleted.

Recently, Microsoft released IndexNow Plugin for WordPress. This new plugin will enable automated submission of URLs from WordPress sites to the multiple search engines. After installation, the plugin will detect page creation/update/ deletion in WordPress and automatically submits the URLs in the background.

IndexNow Plugin for WordPress features:

Toggle the automatic submission feature.

Manually submit a URL to IndexNow.

View list of recent URL submissions from the plugin.

Retry any failed submissions from the recent submissions list.

Download recent URL submissions for analysis.

Status on recent successful and failed submissions

Recently, Google confirmed that it is testing the new IndexNow protocol introduced by Microsoft Bing and Yandex.

Source: IndexNow Plugin